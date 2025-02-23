Alex Bregman Steals Show With Dominant Red Sox Spring Training Debut
"It's only spring," "Save it for the regular season," and all that jazz. But Alex Bregman looked absolutely fantastic in his Boston Red Sox spring training debut on Sunday.
After the two-time All-Star signed a three-year, $120 million contract with Boston in mid-February, Red Sox fans were anxious to see Bregman in his first game action for his new club. The results couldn't have been more promising.
Bregman batted second and played third base, his usual position that may or may not be his eventual landing spot on the Red Sox defense. But as much as that matters, his right-handed bat at Fenway Park will always be the most important part of his skill set.
So far, so good.
In his spring debut against the Toronto Blue Jays, Bregman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, and two RBI. He blooped a single into right field in his first at-bat, launched a two-run blast over the modified Green Monster at Fenway South in his second, then lined a shot that was feet away from the top of the wall in his third.
Adding to the excitement of the afternoon, new ace pitcher Garrett Crochet also made his debut, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
It's fairly well-known at this point that Bregman loves hitting at Fenway Park, and that apparently translates to the spring training replica in Fort Myers, Fla. He's got the best OPS (1.245) of any player in Fenway history with at least 95 plate appearances at the venue.
Needless to say, whether he ends up playing third base or second, in deference to Rafael Devers, Bregman hitting like he did on Sunday will help the Red Sox win a lot of games.
Of course, doing these sorts of things during the regular season will be what truly endears Bregman to Red Sox fans. And hopefully, for Boston's sake, he can help carry his new team to the place he's been every single season of his career--the playoffs.
