Alex Cora Believes He Has Found The Red Sox's Next 'Leader.' Is He Right?
The Boston Red Sox probably aren't going to make the playoffs. But there are still ways this season can become a successful one in the long haul.
Yes, it's incredibly disappointing to know that if the Red Sox had played .500 baseball after the All-Star break, they would have been a playoff team. But dwelling on the follies of the second half won't get Boston anywhere. They need to carry some kind of momentum into next season.
One of the most positive developments of Boston's season has been the breakout of center fielder Jarren Duran, who currently leads Major League Baseball in both doubles (47) and triples (14). Once a top prospect, Duran's star turn at the age of 27 was an unexpected blessing for these Red Sox.
Before Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Alex Cora revealed he has even higher expectations of Duran moving into 2025. He believes the speedster can be the leader his clubhouse needs to coalesce into a playoff team.
"We need a leader," Cora said, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. "We've got Raffy, who is the face of the franchise, and we let him be, right? We need somebody who can show the next great wave of Red Sox players how it's done here... He's done an amazing job."
Duran has played 156 of the Red Sox's 158 games this season--and would have played all 158 had he not been suspended for two of them. Cora and Duran have both touched on what it means for the leadoff hitter to set the tone for the younger guys by posting, day in and day out.
Of course, the reason for Duran's suspension can't be overlooked here--he yelled a homophobic slur at a fan behind home plate at Fenway Park, derailing much of the goodwill he had spent the season building up around baseball circles. He's got work to put in off the field as well to prove his leadership capabilities.
Nonetheless, it's been an impressive year for Duran, and Cora is right that this team needs a leader. Duran might be the most qualified applicant Boston has, but only next year will tell whether he's capable of taking the clubhouse reins.
