Alex Cora Makes Alarming Confession About State Of Red Sox Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox's bullpen is not in a good place right now, as the last three games have conclusively shown.
Between Isaiah Campbell, Jovani Morán, and Jordan Hicks, the Red Sox were forced to depend on three pitchers who probably shouldn't have major league roster spots based on how they're pitching right now. Morán will reportedly be optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday, but there's still more work to be done.
In that context, the return of excellent setup man Justin Slaten should be an exciting prospect. But the Red Sox fast-tracking his return is still undoubtedly a sign of desperation.
Alex Cora explains sending Justin Slaten on rehab stint
Slaten hasn't pitched since the end of May, when he was first placed on the injured list with "shoulder discomfort." The issue was later found to be a transverse bone in his neck that was causing irritation to the nerves in his shoulder; the righty claimed that discovery was a turning point.
Now, after his most recent live bullpen on Friday, the Red Sox are sending Slaten on a rehab assignment that begins Tuesday. Manager Alex Cora spoke about that sudden decision on Monday, after Slaten had previously been scheduled to throw another live bullpen session.
“We have to be careful,” Cora said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “This is kind of like pushing him a little bit because he’s been great the last 2 1/2 weeks (in bullpen sessions). But I’ll be very careful and see how he bounces back.”
Rushing any player back from injury is a risky proposition, especially when they figure to be a long-term piece of the puzzle as Slaten does for the Red Sox. But the bullpen's collapse cost the Red Sox the game on Sunday and cost them a chance at a comeback on Monday. And the failure to find more meaningful upgrades at the trade deadline has forced Boston to depend heavily on Slaten's return.
“This is who we are, this is the roster we have,” Cora said, per McCaffrey. “That’s our job, keep grinding with them, we’re not going to give up. It’s going to take more than the 26 guys that are here, we know that. There’s people on the roster and off the roster that probably will contribute, but right now, we’re doing everything possible to help them out, all of them.”
Cora strongly insinuated that Slaten would need more than two outings in the minors, per McCaffrey. But he should still be ready to go around the start of September if all goes well.
