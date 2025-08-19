Red Sox Bring Back 3-Year Fan Favorite, Demote Struggling Lefty: Report
It was never fair that Boston Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino got optioned to Triple-A, but that's in the past now.
Bernardino was removed from the Red Sox's bullpen in the midst of a 13-inning scoreless streak, because on Aug. 1, the team needed to create a spot for newcomer Steven Matz. Matz has mostly been fine, save for one incredible swing from Miami Marlins rookie Jakob Marsee, but the fourth lefty spot in the bullpen hasn't been good in Bernardino's absence.
After Chris Murphy went into a slump, the Red Sox demoted him and recalled Jovani Morán. But it only took two outings for it to become crystal clear that Morán wasn't going to give Boston better innings than the guy who arguably never should have left.
Red Sox recall Brennan Bernardino, option Jovani Morán
Late on Monday night, MassLive's Chris Cotillo and Christopher Smith reported that the Red Sox were optioning Morán to Triple-A Worcester and recalling Bernardino in advance of Tuesday's series finale with the Baltimore Orioles.
The Boston bullpen has become the story of the last three games, beginning with Isaiah Campbell's blow-up on Saturday in a win, and continuing with just about every reliever struggling over the next two days in losses.
Morán, who allowed two earned runs in a two-inning appearance on Monday, allowing the Orioles to grab some crucial separation in the seventh, only wound up pitching twice for the Red Sox and spending a week on the active roster. It was his first major league action since 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and being traded to Boston from the Minnesota Twins.
Meanwhile, Bernardino allowed one earned run in four innings with Worcester, allowing three hits, walking four, and striking out eight. He carries a 3.09 major league ERA in 47 appearances this season; for a time, he was one of the big-league leaders in games pitched.
The Red Sox have to win on Tuesday to salvage the homestand, which has become a disappointment at 2-2 after winning the first two games. With a four-game road series looming this weekend against the New York Yankees, who have now crept back into a tie with Boston in the standings, it's imperative not to fall into a slump.
Expect Bernardino to have an opportunity against Gunnar Henderson in particular, as the Orioles' lefty-hitting shortstop was up to his usual tricks against the Red Sox with a home run and RBI triple on Monday.
More MLB: Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe Explains Nationals Regrets In First Remarks After DFA