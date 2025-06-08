Alex Cora's Future With Red Sox Addressed By MLB Insider
The Boston Red Sox got back in the win colum on Saturday night with a big win over the New York Yankees.
It was a good night overall for the organization, but the Red Sox still have a 31-35 record and are in fourth place in the American League East. The 2025 season hasn't gone as planned, but it doesn't sound like any big organizational change is on the way.
There has been some wild speculation out there, including about manager Alex Cora's future. It has seemed unfounded from the beginning. Cora signed a long-term extension last season. Why cut ties with a World Series-winning manager so quickly into a new deal?
It doesn't make sense and USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale furthered the point by saying that Cora's job is safe.
"The Boston Red Sox may be playing sloppy and mediocre baseball, but manager Alex Cora’s job is safe," Nightengale said.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow recently put his confidence in Cora.
"Yeah, I mean, we have a lot of confidence in Alex's ability to lead this group, and that doesn't mean that we don't have conversations every day about what we might be missing or what more we can do, but we obviously made a commitment to Alex," Breslow said. "We're going to see that through. And right now, it's about making sure that we're doing everything we can to enable the 26 guys on our roster to help us win as many games as possible."
More MLB: Red Sox Fan-Favorite Among Top Trade Deadline Candidates