Red Sox Coaches Assess Kristian Campbell's Stint In Puerto Rico

Kristian Campbell is arguably the Boston Red Sox's biggest X-factor heading into 2026.

At this time least year, we were talking about Campbell as the potential opening day second baseman -- a job he won despite a mediocre spring. Six months later, he'd already won a Rookie of the Month award, fallen into a massive slump, and been demoted to Triple-A, where he'd remain for the rest of the year.

The Red Sox are invested in Campbell, as evidenced by the eight-year, $60 million extension he signed in April. Sending him to play winter ball in Puerto Rico this month was their theory on how best to maximize their return on the investment.

What Red Sox coaches said about Campbell's Puerto Rico stint

As of Tuesday night, Campbell's stint with Criollos de Cagua has come to a close. He hit .245 with a .771 OPS in 14 games, but the statistics were always going to be secondary to what the Red Sox observed from his approach at the plate, especially when it came to handling inside fastballs.

Red Sox hitting coach Pete Fatse, who traveled to Puerto Rico to meet Campbell, delivered an encouraging assessment on that front.

“The at-bats looked much better, more than anything else,” said Fatse, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “He just looked quieter in the box.”

The other thing that everyone associated with the team has said this winter is that Campbell, who lost muscle mass during the season, has bulked up, which was a major goal for this offseason.

“I noticed it right when I got there,” said Fatse, per Speier.

Manager Alex Cora also reported on how much bigger Campbell looked in an interview with Rob Bradford of "Baseball Isn't Boring," posted on Wednesday.

Ramón Vázquez, the Red Sox bench coach and the manager for Cagua, gave his takeaways as well and issued a challenge of sorts to the 23-year-old, who looks to be fully transitioning to becoming an outfielder.

“I think he’s heading in the right direction. We need to get him to help us as a team in major league level and help us win,” said Vázquez, per Speier. “Hopefully spring training starts and it’s a different guy, and he’s ready to roll and ready to contribute.”

