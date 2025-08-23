Are Red Sox In Danger Of Losing Alex Bregman To NL East Powerhouse?
There's plenty of season left before the Boston Red Sox will shift their attention to free agency, but it's certainly in the back of their minds already.
Third baseman Alex Bregman will almost certainly opt out of the final two years of his $120 million contract and seek a longer deal after a great season in Boston. And while the Red Sox will absolutely want him back, one has to wonder which other teams will be aggressive in their quests to steal him away.
It might be helpful, then, to start identifying which teams will have the need and the spending power to put up an offer for Bregman that could threaten the Red Sox's ability to keep him around.
Insider identifies Phillies as top Alex Bregman suitor
On Thursday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand named the Philadelphia Phillies as top prospective suitors for Bregman, which could spell trouble for Boston under certain circumstances.
"Injuries have limited Bregman to only 81 games this season, but he’s performed well when he’s played, posting a .917 OPS with 16 homers," Feinsand wrote. "Even with the missed time, he’s on pace for his fourth straight season with an fWAR of at least 4.0, so it won’t be a shock if he opts out in search of a longer deal.
"Potential fits: Phillies, Red Sox, Tigers."
Bregman's production at the hot corner would be a massive improvement over Phillies starter Alec Bohm on both sides of the ball. And with a $300 million-plus payroll, the Phillies have proven themselves more willing to push the envelope financially than the Red Sox have over the last few years.
The complicating factor from Philadelphia's perspective could be a free agent of their own -- Kyle Schwarber. The designated hitter could command a nine-figure contract of his own, and even the Phillies might not be able to afford deals for both stars in the same offseason.
If the Phillies were to prioritize Bregman over Schwarber, though, the Red Sox really could be in trouble. Citizens Bank Park is a good fit for Bregman's swing, and as much as he's loved his time in Boston so far, there's no denying that the Phillies are an attractive destination as well.
More MLB: Red Sox's Brayan Bello Has 5-Word Message After Dominating Yankees