Red Sox Have AL East Competition In Kyle Schwarber Sweepstakes

The Boston Red Sox notably have been connected to three-time All-Star Kyle Schwarber this offseason, but they aren’t the only team in the sweepstakes. In fact, they aren’t even the only team in the American League East showing interest in Schwarber.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Baltimore Orioles are another team interested in Schwarber.

"The Orioles are among many pursuing Schwarber as he's a nice fit for their 1B/DH need," Heyman wrote.

The Red Sox would look bad if the Orioles signed Kyle Schwarber

When it comes to Schwarber, the two teams that have been linked to him the most have been the incumbent Philadelphia Phillies and the Red Sox. Schwarber notably spent a bit of time with Boston after being acquired from the Washington Nationals in 2021. ESPN's Jeff Passan called the Phillies the favorites while listing the Red Sox, New York Mets, and Cincinnati Reds but also said there are "others in the mix."

For Boston, if Schwarber were to stick around with the Phillies or join the Mets or Reds, that would be alright. The Red Sox could always sign Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso and still be solid from a power perspective. Losing out to the Orioles wouldn't be great, though. In that scenario the Red Sox could still sign another power bat, but would have to see Schwarber in the division numerous times throughout seasons for years to come.

Also, the Red Sox are coming off a season where they won 89 games and made the playoffs. Baltimore has been known as a team that used to not be willing to make massive investments. That might be different now, but the Orioles still won only 75 games in 2025 and finished in last place in the American League East.

If the Red Sox were to lose a sweepstakes for a prolific slugger who would have a clearly positive impact in an area of need for the organization to a division rival, that would be a bad look. Especially one coming off a last-place finish.

