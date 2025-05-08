Astros Might Enter 'Bidding War' For Red Sox Rising Star Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox could soon activate trade negotiations with an American League rival.
Alex Bregman has looked great in a Red Sox uniform this season, and Houston Astros fans are still getting used to it; maybe they’d feel better if the Astros could poach a young outfielder from Boston before the trade deadline.
According to a new report from Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, that could happen.
“Boston has an enviable logjam on its hands: too many outfielders worthy of everyday playing time,” Miller wrote.
“The Phillies, Mets and Tigers should all at least kick the tires on a possible trade for Rafaela, while the Diamondbacks, Astros and Guardians—who entered play this past Friday with a combined zero home runs from center fielders—would perhaps engage in a battle royale of a bidding war.”
The Astros, desperate for outfield production, could emerge as an aggressive suitor for Rafaela.
Miller noted that Houston, alongside the Diamondbacks and Guardians, had zero home runs from center fielders as of last Friday. Rafaela, 24, could provide some slug (15 home runs in 2024). His elite defense, speed, and versatility across center field and infield positions, paired with a team-friendly eight-year, $50 million contract, make him a fit for a hopeful contender like Houston.
For Boston, trading Rafaela could address pitching needs. With Roman Anthony nearing a promotion, Rafaela’s value—bolstered by Gold Glove-caliber defense—could fetch a mid-rotation starter.
Miller suggests a “battle royale of a bidding war” involving the Phillies, Mets, Tigers, and others, which could drive up Rafaela’s cost. If Houston strikes out alternative outfielders, Rafaela could be their target, but Boston would demand a significant return for the rising star.
More MLB: Red Sox Must Avoid Replacing Triston Casas With This Rising Star