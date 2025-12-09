Red Sox Announce Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer Injury Updates

Most of the drama of the week across Major League Baseball will center around transactions across the league. Or, at least rumors of the sort.

While that is the case -- and the Boston Red Sox -- will be in their fair share of rumors -- there was another bit of information that dropped on Monday worth the fan base's attention. The team gave a slew of updates on Monday, including the fact that both Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer have been cleared physically and are ramping up for the 2026 season, as shared by Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe on Blue Sky.

The Red Sox got some good news

"Few housekeeping notes on the Red Sox: Anthony and Mayer have been cleared physically. Now preparing for the season," Abraham wrote. "Outside of (Garrett Whitlock), no WBC commitments. (Kristian Campbell) will play 15 or so games in Puerto Rico."

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke to the media on Monday and noted that Mayer is "doing really well" and looks stronger, as transcribed by Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald.

"Everything went really, really well in terms of recovery," Breslow said, as transcribed by Starr. "He's doing really well, stronger, he's put on some weight. He looks more physical."

Now, this isn't some sort of update pointing towards a blockbuster trade or a nine-figure signing, but it still is an update worth the fan base's attention. If the Red Sox have a fully healthy Anthony and Mayer in Spring Training, that will just make things easier as the 2026 season approaches. Anthony looked like one of the best overall hitters in baseball when he got going after being promoted last season.

Mayer showed flashes offensively, but was much better defensively. While this is the case, he has big upside offensively as well. No matter what the Red Sox do this offseason, they are going to need Anthony and Mayer both to have the success they want to have in 2026. The fact that they are both fully cleared is great news.

