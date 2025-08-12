Astros World Series Hero Has Message For Alex Bregman Upon Return To Houston
Monday night is going to be an odd one for Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman.
Bregman is making his first trip to Daikin Park in Houston (which he knew as Minute Maid Park for nine years) in a visiting team's uniform. The former Houston Astros star made two All-Star teams, took home a Gold Glove, and won two World Series trophies as a member of the home team.
The 31-year-old also shared the field with some incredible players, and one of his fellow infielders shared a message for Bregman -- and for the Boston fans who now get to call him their own.
Shortstop Jeremy Peña talks Bregman's return to Houston
Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña shared the left side of the infield with Bregman for the last three years, and as a rookie in 2022, he won World Series Most Valuable Player honors. In Bregman's absense, Peña made his first All-Star team this year and is on his way to a potential seven-WAR season.
Now that Bregman is returning to Houston, Peña had nothing but gratitude for his former teammate when he spoke to NESN's Tom Caron ahead on Monday night's series opener.
"A lot of people loved him here," Peña said. "He did so much for this city. He did so much for this team. We're gonna receive him with a lot of love, and then we're gonna compete."
Peña was then asked what he would tell Boston fans about Bregman, though they've certainly gleaned plenty from his excellent first four months with his new team.
“He’s gonna show up every single day and put the work in," Peña told Caron. "He's a workhorse. He's not gonna stop until he's the best. He’s gonna make his teammates better, he’s gonna try to win, and that’s what he’s been doing in Boston.”
Of course, it's hard for Red Sox fans to know how much they can afford to get emotionally attached to Bregman, when he's got a built-in opt-out in his contract this winter. He likes Boston a lot and he's a dream fit for Fenway Park, but if Boston's front office doesn't pony up, there's still a decent chance they could lose him.
However, Monday night is both a celebration of Bregman's time in Houston and an important game between two playoff hopefuls. And it kicks off with a juicy pitching matchup on Monday night featuring Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet and the season debut of the Astros' Cristian Javier.