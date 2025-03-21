Beloved Ex-Red Sox Slugger Reportedly Is Leaving Yankees
One former Boston Red Sox slugger signed with the team's biggest rival this past offseason.
Former Red Sox fan-favorite Dom Smith signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees this past January and spent Spring Training with the club.
He was great throughout Spring Training and slashed .297/.289/.568 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, and two doubles. While this is the case, he isn't sticking around in New York. He reportedly decided to opt out of his deal with the Yankees, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Source: Dom Smith is opting out of his contract with the New York Yankees," Murray said.
After a great Spring Training, it wouldn't be a shock to see him land a new opportunity fairly quickly. For Red Sox fans, this is likely the best-case scenario. He impressed with the Yankees, but they won't get to have him on their roster to at least begin the 2025 season.
He played in 84 games at the big league level last year for the Red Sox and quickly became a cult favorite. His numbers were steady with a slash line of .237/.317/.390 with six home runs and 34 RBIs. He was solid, but fans just seemed to gravitate toward him.
Unsurprisingly, fans were pretty bummed on social media when the Red Sox went in a different direction and arguably more sad when he eventually signed with the Yankees. But, luckily, he decided to go in a different direction.
