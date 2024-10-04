Beloved Former Red Sox Manager Shocks Baseball World By Taking Reds Job
Not many things in the world of professional sports still qualify as surprises in 2024. Thursday night provided one.
In the midst of an epic playoff game between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets, the Cincinnati Reds came over the top with a bombshell announcement. They have a new manager, and it's a skipper with whom Boston Red Sox fans are extremely familiar.
After firing David Bell in mid-September, the Reds were at a pivot point as a franchise. They disappointed with a promising young core in 2024, and needed someone trustworthy to steer the ship back on course. But they shocked everyone with their choice.
According to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the Reds are hiring longtime Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona to be their next manager. Francona previously retired at the end of the 2022 season to focus on his health.
In eight years with the Red Sox, Francona posted a 744-552 regular season record, with a 28-17 postseason record. He led Boston to its first World Series title in 86 years in 2004, then added another ring in 2007.
Few figures are more beloved not only in Boston, but around baseball, than the man affectionately known as "Tito." He's a three-time manager of the year (all with Cleveland), and one of the most respected managers of his era.
However, at age 65, dealing with numerous health issues, it is a surprise to see Francona come back into the fray. Clearly, he sees something special in the current Reds team, which has a flourishing youth movement led by All-Star Elly De La Cruz, and thinks he can help guide them to future success.
Only time will tell if Francona and Cincinnati are a match made in baseball heaven. But given the skipper's track record of excellence, it's not wise to doubt the experiment.
