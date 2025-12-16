Red Sox's Triston Casas Update Good News For 2026

One position of interest for the Boston Red Sox so far this offseason has been first base.

The reason for this is the fact that the last two seasons have been inconsistent at the position. When healthy, Triston Casas has the potential to be among the top offensive first basemen in the league. He is just 25 years old and has shown that he can hit the cover off the ball. As a rookie, he had 24 homers and 65 RBIs in 132 games played. On top of that, he slashed .263/.367/.490 despite a brutal stretch to begin the season. That was just as a rookie at 23 years old. The upside is endless.

But he only was able to play in 63 games in 2024 due to torn cartilage in his ribcage. Then, he ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee in 2025 that ended his season after 29 games. Unfortunate and unlucky injuries for the hulking slugger.

The Red Sox slugger will have a chance to make an impact

Because of the questions that are up in the air right now, Boston has been linked to first basemen, including Pete Alonso, this offseason. The Red Sox missed on the former New York Mets slugger, though. On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey gave a bit of an update on Casas.

"All offseason, Breslow’s comments about not penciling in Casas as the Opening Day first baseman have created speculation about his role," McCaffrey wrote. "Last week, Breslow tried to offer clarity. 'It’s not about our confidence in his baseball ability,' Breslow said. 'He’s got the same talent that he had: the ability to manage the strike zone, to hit the ball out of the park. We need that. We’re going to need that. We just don’t want to overly pressurize the situation for guys coming back from a pretty significant injury.'

"So a healthy Casas could indeed be the Opening Day first baseman? 'He could, for sure,' Breslow said. 'Again, I don’t want to get too far out in front of ourselves, but he’s a guy who, when he’s on the field, he’s had the ability to impact the game. He just has not, unfortunately, been on the field.' Casas has a lot to prove this spring, with health and durability being the main goal after a series of injuries over the last few years. He also has to prove he can provide consistent production at the plate.

"Nevertheless, the Red Sox seem willing to let him prove all of that knowing he still has minor-league options. If the Red Sox feel he’s not ready health-wise or at the plate, he could begin the year in Triple A.'

If Casas is healthy -- and can return to form -- his addition back to the lineup would help to solve the club's power problem in itself. It's a lot to bet on after two down years, but he's just 25 years old and there's hope.

