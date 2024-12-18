Blue Jays Eyeing Red Sox $7.5 Million Fan-Favorite After 5-Year Stint
There doesn't seem to be player that the Toronto Blue Jays haven't been linked to this offseason.
Toronto has been busy looking to add pieces this offseason so far but has struck out quite a bit so far. The Blue Jays missed out on Juan Soto -- much like the Boston Red Sox -- and have been mentioned with pretty much every big-name free agent or trade candidate since.
The Blue Jays clearly are looking to add, but who will they end up landing? One player the club reportedly is taking a look at is former Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Jays are among many teams in on Nick Pivetta, a Canadian native," Heyman said.
This isn't too shocking. The Blue Jays have been looking into adding pitching with Corbin Burnes and Max Fried heavily mentioned. Fried signed with the New York Yankees and Burnes is still out there but there is competition for his services and he will be very expensive.
Pivetta could be a much less expensive fit for any team that misses on Burnes. He made just $7.5 million last year with Boston while logging a 4.14 ERA across 27 appearances. Pivetta had stretches of dominance for Boston and also some times when he mightily struggled.
He's been with the team since 2020 and developed into a fan favorite in five seasons. No matter where he goes, hopefully he finds success in 2025 and beyond.
