Celtics Fan-Favorite Attends Worcester Red Sox Game Amid Uncertain NBA Future
Who knew that a member of the Boston Celtics enjoys some minor league baseball?
On Wednesday night, Celtics center Luke Kornet was spotted enjoying a family outing at a Worcester Red Sox game, a moment captured by WBZ-TV’s Joe Giza, who shared a photo on X of Kornet in the stands with his wife, Tierney, and their two children.
The image resonated with Boston sports fans, reiterating the 7-foot-2 NBA champion’s down-to-earth personality.
Kornet’s attendance at a minor league baseball game aligns perfectly with his humble persona, often described as unassuming despite his growing on-court contributions and fan-favorite status among Celtics supporters.
Kornet’s appearance at Polar Park also comes at a pivotal moment in his career, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer following the expiration of his one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Celtics (per Spotrac).
With Boston facing financial constraints, being nearly $20 million over the second apron, retaining Kornet is not guaranteed. Another team could capitalize on his value, offering a deal in the $5-7 million range, especially after his standout 2024-25 season.
During the 2024-25 regular season, Kornet averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 18.6 minutes across 73 games, proving his reliability as a backup center.
Kornet’s defining moment came in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks, where he delivered a historic performance: 10 points (5-5 FG), nine rebounds, and a career-high seven blocks in 26 minutes, helping Boston secure a 127-102 victory to stay alive in the series.
