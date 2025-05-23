Inside The Red Sox

Celtics Fan-Favorite Attends Worcester Red Sox Game Amid Uncertain NBA Future

There was a surprise sighting at Wednesday's WooSox game

Colin Keane

Mar 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Who knew that a member of the Boston Celtics enjoys some minor league baseball?

On Wednesday night, Celtics center Luke Kornet was spotted enjoying a family outing at a Worcester Red Sox game, a moment captured by WBZ-TV’s Joe Giza, who shared a photo on X of Kornet in the stands with his wife, Tierney, and their two children. 

The image resonated with Boston sports fans, reiterating the 7-foot-2 NBA champion’s down-to-earth personality. 

Kornet’s attendance at a minor league baseball game aligns perfectly with his humble persona, often described as unassuming despite his growing on-court contributions and fan-favorite status among Celtics supporters.

Kornet’s appearance at Polar Park also comes at a pivotal moment in his career, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer following the expiration of his one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Celtics (per Spotrac). 

With Boston facing financial constraints, being nearly $20 million over the second apron, retaining Kornet is not guaranteed. Another team could capitalize on his value, offering a deal in the $5-7 million range, especially after his standout 2024-25 season.

During the 2024-25 regular season, Kornet averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 18.6 minutes across 73 games, proving his reliability as a backup center. 

Kornet’s defining moment came in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks, where he delivered a historic performance: 10 points (5-5 FG), nine rebounds, and a career-high seven blocks in 26 minutes, helping Boston secure a 127-102 victory to stay alive in the series.

More NBA: Warriors could surprisingly cut ties with 4-time All-Star in trade to Lakers

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "Boston Red Sox On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Home/Boston Red Sox News