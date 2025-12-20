Red Sox Officially Sign 28-Year-Old After Dodgers, KBO Stops

The Boston Red Sox officially have a deal done in free agency.

On Dec. 9, The Athletic's Will Sammon reported that the Red Sox were in agreement with left-handed pitcher Alec Gamboa on a minor league split contract with an invitation to Spring Training.

"LHP Alec Gamboa and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a deal, league sources said," Sammon wrote on X. "It's a minor league split contract with an invitation to big league spring training. If in majors, it's $925,000."

The Red Sox made the move official

It took a bit, but the club made the move official on Dec. 18, per Gamboa's official MLB.com page. On Dec. 19, he was assigned to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

So, what does Gamboa bring to the table?

He's 28 years old and spent parts of six seasons down in the minors in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Gamboa was selected in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Dodgers. In the minors with Los Angeles, Gamboa logged a 4.23 ERA in 131 total appearances, including 41 starts.

Gamboa was released by Los Angeles and went over to the KBO League to pitch for the Lotte Giants. He made 19 starts and logged a 3.58 ERA and 117-to-49 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 108 innings pitched.

For the Red Sox, they are getting a hurler that can provide depth down in the minors -- either in the rotation or bullpen. For Boston, it has a plethora of starting pitching options in the majors and minors right now. With minimal left-handed bullpen depth in the majors right now, Gamboa is someone who arguably would have more of a pathway to the big leagues if he's a bullpen option, but that is a conversation for Spring Training.

At the end of the day, this is a depth option on a minor league deal. It's difficult to go wrong with a minor league deal. This isn't the type of move that's going to get the Red Sox fanbase fired up, but a solid depth move nonetheless.

