Contender Pushing For Red Sox Star Ahead Of Trade Deadline
When August 1st gets here, will Jarren Duran remain a member of the Boston Red Sox organization?
This is a question has loomed for weeks, but recently all signs have pointed toward Duran sticking around. Boston insiders have popped up left and right with reports that Duran isn't going to be moved. This picked up even more steam once Marcelo Mayer hit the Injured List leading Ceddanne Rafaela to move over to second base.
The Red Sox's surplus of outfielder already are being tested. That's why reports have surfaced saying Duran is unlikely to be moved. Despite this, The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported that the San Diego Padres are still interested in him at the very least.
"With limited payroll flexibility and less prospect capital than they possessed a year ago, the Padres could try to send one of these expiring deals to another postseason contender in exchange for new prospect capital and some salary relief," Lin said. "In theory, San Diego could then use those resources to acquire club-controlled players at positions of need.
"As of late Monday, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller still seemed to be aiming high. League sources said the Padres remained among the teams in pursuit of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Meanwhile, despite reports that the Boston Red Sox had taken Jarren Duran off the market, San Diego continued to express interest in the longtime target. Preller, famous for his exhaustiveness, was also said to be considering such commodities as high-end relief and starting-pitching depth."
San Diego surely wants Duran, but at this point it seems significantly more likely than not that he will be in Boston on Friday.