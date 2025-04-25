Could Red Sox Acquire $56 Million Ace Pitcher For Ceddanne Rafaela Package?
It's still early in the 2025 Major League Baseball season, but the Boston Red Sox have to at least begin thinking about potential trade deadline targets.
The Red Sox's position player logjam is well documented at this point, so unless Boston has a chance to trade for a true game-changer, it doesn't feel all that likely they'll add to that half of the roster. On the pitching side, though, it certainly looks like they could use some help.
If Boston goes after a starter, it will likely mean some of the veterans on the roster are struggling. But that's already played out to some degree, with Tanner Houck coming out of the gates limping and Lucas Giolito slowly working his way back from a hamstring strain.
Ironically enough, Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, the top starting pitcher projected to be available at the deadline, has been struggling too. But if he turns around his 6.56 ERA with a good month or two, Boston could be among the teams in hot pursuit of the 2022 Cy Young Award winner.
On Thursday, Newsweek's Zach Pressnell came up with a hypothetical trade package for the Red Sox to attempt to land Alcantara: center fielder/utility Ceddanne Rafaela, shortstop prospect Franklin Arias, and right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins.
"The Red Sox are the top team in the sweepstakes for Alcántara. Though they added Garrett Crochet in the offseason, they still need another ace, and they have Ceddanne Rafaela, who could be used as the headliner in the return," Pressnell wrote.
"Besides Rafaela, the Red Sox could part ways with Franklin Arias and Hunter Dobbins to bring in the star righty from the Marlins. Boston might have to part ways with another top 20 prospect to get the deal done."
Rafaela, 24, looked like a big part of Boston's future at this time a year ago, fresh off a $50 million contract extension. But he's the odd man out in the outfield right now with the debut of Minor League Baseball's number-one prospect, Roman Anthony, fast approaching.
Dobbins has also been a surprise contributor to this Boston team (two starts, two wins) and projects as a mid-rotation starter if he maximizes his potential. Meanwhile, Arias could be a future Gold Glover at shortstop.
It's a lot to give up for a starter who hasn't yet proven he's back to his full ace potential. But Alcantara has three months to turn things around, and Boston has three months to decide if they actually need another big-time starter.
