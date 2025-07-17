Could Red Sox Reunion Take Boston Back To World Series?
Former Boston flamethrower Nathan Eovaldi is having the best season of his career. Eovaldi has made 16 starts and has an eye-popping 1.58 ERA over that span. To go along with this, Eovaldi has a 94-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 91 innings pitched.
Eovaldi already has won a World Series as a member of the Red Sox and got another win under his belt with the Texas Rangers. Texas has struggled this season which has led some to wonder if the Rangers are going to be willing to move him.
If so, NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger unsurprisingly said he would be a good fit for Boston.
"Nathan Eovaldi, RHP, Texas Rangers," Leger said. "Old friend alert! Would the Red Sox consider bringing the 2018 World Series champion back for another run? They should. Eovaldi has been lights out for the Rangers this season, posting a 1.58 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with 94 strikeouts and 14 walks over 16 starts. The 35-year-old is under team control through 2027.
"While he may not be the long-term 'impact' starter Breslow has in mind, Eovaldi would boost the rotation while bringing valuable leadership and postseason experience to the Red Sox clubhouse."
This is the type of move that would put Boston over the top. There are just a few weeks to go until the trade deadline. Could Boston bring him home?
The Boston Red Sox certainly could use some more firepower in the starting rotation and recently a handful of guys have been speculated as fits for the club, including an old friend.