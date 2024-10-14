Cubs 'Top Trade Chip' Is Perfect Addition To Fix Red Sox's Biggest Weakness
The Boston Red Sox simply cannot afford to ignore their infield defense this winter.
For all the talk about the starting pitching, bullpen, and overreliance on left-handed hitting, defense was easily the thing the Red Sox were worst at this season from start to finish. Only the Miami Marlins made more errors as a team than Boston in 2024, and it's easy to find a half-dozen games where the Red Sox's defense sunk them.
The Red Sox are hoping a finally-healthy Trevor Story can lock down the shortstop job in 2025, after three injury-riddled seasons in a row. But it's hard to say with confidence that Story will stay upright, plus the Red Sox also had a huge hole at second base for most of the 2024 season.
There is one possible trade acquisition who could slide into the lineup and solve either of those issues depending on which is more pressing--the Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner. Hoerner was listed as the number-five trade chip on the market this winter by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"With a 101 OPS+, 43 extra-base hits, 31 steals and elite contact skills, Hoerner is capable of providing positive value in a wide variety of ways, and he has piled up 13.0 WAR over the last three seasons," Reuter said.
"The Cubs won't trade him just to trade him, but if the right offer comes along that provides MLB-ready talent at another area of need, there is a real possibility he could be on the move."
Hoerner, 27, is an incredible defender, which is exactly what the Red Sox need in their middle infield right now. He won a Gold Glove at second base in 2023 and could easily win again this season, but also played fantastic defense at shortstop in 2022 before Dansby Swanson arrived in Chicago.
Meanwhile, Hoerner fits perfectly with the Red Sox's newfound speed philosophy on offense. He has stolen 94 bases in the past three seasons combined, including a career-high 43 in 2023. And he's also a much-needed right-handed bat who can bat for a high average even if the pop isn't always there.
Hoerner isn't someone the Red Sox should deplete the farm for completely, since he is only under team control through 2026. But he's someone who would dramatically increase the Red Sox's playoff chances next year, and if Boston can get him without giving up one of their "big four" prospects, it's definitely a move worth making.
