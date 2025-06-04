Dejected Alex Cora Airs Out Red Sox Frustrations: 'We're Not Getting Better'
The 2025 Boston Red Sox have reached a new low.
After suffering another one-run loss on Tuesday night at Fenway Park to the Los Angeles Angels, Boston has a 29-34 record on the season. That makes the Red Sox 10 games back of the American League East-leading New York Yankees. Only the Baltimore Orioles, Athletics, and Chicago White Sox have worse records in the entire AL.
For a team as talented on paper as the Red Sox, the record is inexcusable. Though there are 99 games left to play, fans of the team cannot recall a more frustrating season.
A lot of the angst stems from the fact that exactly half of Boston’s 34 losses have been decided by one run. That’s right — the Red Sox have already lost 17 one-run games in 2025.
Another insanity-inducing trait of this Boston club is its inability to defend. The Red Sox made three further errors on Tuesday night versus the Angels, increasing their AL-leading total to 53 errors on the season.
Following the game, Boston’s manager Alex Cora appeared dejected, frustrated, and exhausted as he spoke with the media.
"We keep making the same mistakes,” Cora said, per NESN.
“We're not getting better. At one point, it has to be on me, I guess — right? I'm the manager, so, you know, I gotta keep pushing them to be better. They're not getting better."
The one bright spot of the night for the Red Sox was a two-run blast from Ceddanne Rafaela in the sixth inning off Yusei Kikuchi. Rafaela is now up to .254/.299/.401 on the season and appears to be heating up.
But Boston will need a handful of its other players to wake up, and soon, if this club wants to salvage any hopes for the postseason.
