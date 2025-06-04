Red Sox Prospect Compared To Marcelo Mayer Thriving In 2025
The Boston Red Sox have significant farm system talent beyond the Big 3.
Yes, Boston’s explosive trio of Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, and Roman Anthony have grabbed all the headlines recently, especially with two of the three having graduated to The Show.
But the Red Sox have another shortstop prospect, 19-year-old Franklin Arias, who is turning a lot of heads lately.
In 45 games in 2025 between Single-A Salem Red Sox and High-A Greenville Drive, Arias is slashing .361/.408/.476/.884 and providing superior defense.
Arias’s production has caught the attention of plenty of Red Sox fans now seeking to learn more about the teenage prospect. Arias’s scouting report from MLB.com reveals some details about his entrance into the Red Sox system, where he’s currently ranked the organization’s No. 3 overall prospect behind only Anthony and Mayer:
“Arias makes advanced swing decisions for a teenager and repeated contact with a simple right-handed stroke. As they have with several of their top prospects, the Red Sox have helped him add strength and bat speed, and he did a better job of driving balls to his pull side during his U.S. debut. He could hit for average, draw a healthy amount of walks and provide 15-20 homers per year.”
“Arias' tools are fairly similar to Marcelo Mayer's at the same age. He's a fringy runner with a high baseball IQ that enables him to play faster than that on the bases and in the field. He's the best shortstop defender in the system, featuring range to both sides, reliable hands and a strong arm.”
Arias signed with the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent in January 2023 for $525,000. He debuted in the Dominican Summer League, hitting .350/.440/.453 with a high contact rate and strong defense.
The Red Sox are absolutely loaded with infield talent on an organizational level.
More MLB: Surprising Stat Reveals Red Sox All-Star's Feelings On Fenway Park