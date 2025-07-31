Did Red Sox Almost Land Eugenio Suárez? Insiders Provide Surprise Update
If you thought Eugenio Suárez might look nice in a Boston Red Sox uniform, perhaps you and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow aren't so different after all.
Suárez was the prize of the trade deadline this year, at least from a position player perspective. Once it became clear that the Arizona Diamondbacks were selling, the only question was where the two-time All-Star third baseman would wind up.
Late on Wednesday night, the Seattle Mariners pulled off the blockbuster, bringing Suárez back to the team he played for from 2022 to 2023. But despite having Alex Bregman at third base, the Red Sox apparently gave the Suárez sweepstakes a whirl.
Early Thursday morning, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Jen McCaffrey reported that Boston was "in the mix" for Suárez, which came as a bit of a surprise considering few links existed between the two sides throughout the last month.
"The Boston Red Sox were in the mix for Eugenio Suárez, with the intention of acquiring him to play first base, sources tell me and The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey," wrote Rosenthal.
Suárez has an .898 OPS, 36 home runs, and a major league-leading 87 RBI. He'll impact the American League Wild Card chase; Seattle is now 1 1/2 games back of Boston for the second Wild Card spot and tied with the Texas Rangers for the third one. But the Red Sox have already played all their games against the Mariners this year.
What's most intriguing is what the pursuit of Suárez might mean for the Red Sox's actions on Thursday. Does their interest in Suárez signal a willingness to move some pieces to land another big bat at first base, such as the Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz or the Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn?
By 6 p.m. ET on Thursday evening, we'll have all the answers.