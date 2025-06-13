Inside The Red Sox

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Recalls 'Fiery' Habits Of Red Sox Legend Dustin Pedroia

Two players fans wish they could see wearing Boston uniforms again...

Jackson Roberts

Jul 31, 2016; Anaheim, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia (center) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (left) after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images / Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have had two American League Most Valuable Players since the year 2000, and fans miss both of them desperately.

In 2008, it was second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who played the game as hard as anyone in baseball history. Then, in 2018, right fielder Mookie Betts took the AL by storm as the Red Sox bulldozed their way to a franchise-record 108 wins and a World Series title.

Betts went to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster trade before the 2020 season that most of the fan base laments to this day. The next year, Pedroia retired from baseball after knee injuries had cost him the last three seasons.

Pedroia was the unquestioned leader of the Red Sox when Betts first came up, so he was a seminal figure in the Dodgers superstar's career. And on the most recent episode of the "On Base With Mookie Betts" podcast, Betts reminisced about his fiery ex-teammate with his guest, San Diego Padres All-Star Jackson Merrill.

"Dustin Pedroia, he was my guy,” Merrill said. “Because he was a little grinder, and I was small in high school, so I kind of related to him.”

Merrill then asked Betts about Pedroia's legendary pregame work ethic.

“He would get going, man,” Betts said. “He’s got fire in him, so yes he would get to the field really early. He wouldn’t put his jersey on that early, but then right after [batting practice], it’s 5 p.m., he’s uni'd up, ready to go, walking around.

“He always said he would get ready just in case they started the game early.”

One could hear in Betts' voice how much he admired Pedroia's consistency and competitive drive.

“I don’t remember a day that he didn’t have fire in him, and it was amazing to see," said the eight-time All-Star.

If there were two players this century whose time in a Boston Red Sox uniform ended too soon, it was Pedroia and Betts, and for completely different reasons. But the accomplishments of both are enshrined in Boston lore, and it's nice knowing one made such a strong impression on the other.

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

