Dodgers' Mookie Betts Recalls 'Fiery' Habits Of Red Sox Legend Dustin Pedroia
The Boston Red Sox have had two American League Most Valuable Players since the year 2000, and fans miss both of them desperately.
In 2008, it was second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who played the game as hard as anyone in baseball history. Then, in 2018, right fielder Mookie Betts took the AL by storm as the Red Sox bulldozed their way to a franchise-record 108 wins and a World Series title.
Betts went to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster trade before the 2020 season that most of the fan base laments to this day. The next year, Pedroia retired from baseball after knee injuries had cost him the last three seasons.
Pedroia was the unquestioned leader of the Red Sox when Betts first came up, so he was a seminal figure in the Dodgers superstar's career. And on the most recent episode of the "On Base With Mookie Betts" podcast, Betts reminisced about his fiery ex-teammate with his guest, San Diego Padres All-Star Jackson Merrill.
"Dustin Pedroia, he was my guy,” Merrill said. “Because he was a little grinder, and I was small in high school, so I kind of related to him.”
Merrill then asked Betts about Pedroia's legendary pregame work ethic.
“He would get going, man,” Betts said. “He’s got fire in him, so yes he would get to the field really early. He wouldn’t put his jersey on that early, but then right after [batting practice], it’s 5 p.m., he’s uni'd up, ready to go, walking around.
“He always said he would get ready just in case they started the game early.”
One could hear in Betts' voice how much he admired Pedroia's consistency and competitive drive.
“I don’t remember a day that he didn’t have fire in him, and it was amazing to see," said the eight-time All-Star.
If there were two players this century whose time in a Boston Red Sox uniform ended too soon, it was Pedroia and Betts, and for completely different reasons. But the accomplishments of both are enshrined in Boston lore, and it's nice knowing one made such a strong impression on the other.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Star Outfielder Before 2025 Trade Deadline