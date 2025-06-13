Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Star Outfielder Before 2025 Trade Deadline

Jackson Roberts

Apr 26, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) and right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) celebrate after the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
No team in Major League Baseball has a more precarious outfield depth chart than the Boston Red Sox.

Coming into the season, starters Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela were all under contract through at least 2028, and all had shown flashes of brilliance last year. Under normal circumstances, none would have been at any risk of losing their jobs.

However, the Red Sox also had Roman Anthony, the number-one prospect in all of baseball, waiting in the wings. And they can't shift any of the four to designated hitter, because Rafael Devers has that job on lock for the foreseeable future.

It's a logjam, and while they might be able to circumvent it by shifting Rafaela into a utility role, the simplest solution is to clear it up by cashing in on one of the established stars and netting help for the lesser parts of the roster in the process.

That's exactly what Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicts the Red Sox will do. On Friday, Kelly forecasted a trade of either Duran of Abreu ahead of the Jul. 31 deadline.

"If the Red Sox hold onto Duran—who can't become a free agent until after 2028—Abreu would also net them something really good in return, assuming he gets healthy," Kelly wrote. "The 25-year-old has a .795 OPS and 24 defensive runs saved in right field in parts of three MLB seasons. He won't even become arbitration-eligible until 2027.

"The Red Sox don't have to trade anyone, but with so much position-playing talent, flipping one of their surplus of star outfielders might be the best move for the franchise. From here, Duran seems the most likely to be dealt."

This whole thing is such a conundrum because Duran was the heartbeat of the team in 2024 and has been again at times this season. Manager Alex Cora has also labeled him a leadership figure on multiple occasions and installed him as a constant presence in the leadoff spot.

Meanwhile, Abreu is streaky, but his highs this season have been a lot better than Duran's. He's also playing better defense at a tougher outfield position, and he's nearly three years younger with one extra year of club control.

General managers get paid to make the tough calls, and Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has one of the toughest you'll ever see.

