Ex-Red Sox 9-Time All-Star Available After Sudden DFA
A former Boston Red Sox starting surprisingly is out there for the taking right now.
Former Red Sox star Craig Kimbrel was working his way back to the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves. He signed a minor league deal and appeared in 18 games in the minors. He had a 2.00 ERA and was called up to the big leagues on June 6th. He pitched one inning for Atlanta and didn't allow a run. He struck out one batter, walked a batter, and allowed one hit.
He didn't last long with Atlanta, though, as it announced that it was designating him for assignment on Saturday.
"The Braves today recalled LHP Austin Cox to Atlanta and designated RHP Craig Kimbrel for assignment," the Braves announced.
Kimbrel is a 15-year veteran with a career 2.59 ERA and 440 saves. Kimbrel is one of the best closers in Major League Baseball history and worked his way back to the big leagues. It's unclear if he'll get another shot. Over the next week, teams will have a chance to place a claim on him. If he goes unclaimed, he could elect free agency or head to the minors for Atlanta.
It was a long road for him to even get back to the Braves. He spent the first five years of his career in town and last pitched in Atlanta in 2014. If he wants to continue his career, hopefully another team gives him a shot.
