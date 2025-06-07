Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox 9-Time All-Star Available After Sudden DFA

The former Red Sox superstar surprisingly is available...

Patrick McAvoy

wMar 1, 2025; North Port, Florida, USA; A detail view of Atlanta Braves hat, sunglasses and glove in the dugout during the fifth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
wMar 1, 2025; North Port, Florida, USA; A detail view of Atlanta Braves hat, sunglasses and glove in the dugout during the fifth inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former Boston Red Sox starting surprisingly is out there for the taking right now.

Former Red Sox star Craig Kimbrel was working his way back to the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves. He signed a minor league deal and appeared in 18 games in the minors. He had a 2.00 ERA and was called up to the big leagues on June 6th. He pitched one inning for Atlanta and didn't allow a run. He struck out one batter, walked a batter, and allowed one hit.

He didn't last long with Atlanta, though, as it announced that it was designating him for assignment on Saturday.

"The Braves today recalled LHP Austin Cox to Atlanta and designated RHP Craig Kimbrel for assignment," the Braves announced.

Kimbrel is a 15-year veteran with a career 2.59 ERA and 440 saves. Kimbrel is one of the best closers in Major League Baseball history and worked his way back to the big leagues. It's unclear if he'll get another shot. Over the next week, teams will have a chance to place a claim on him. If he goes unclaimed, he could elect free agency or head to the minors for Atlanta.

It was a long road for him to even get back to the Braves. He spent the first five years of his career in town and last pitched in Atlanta in 2014. If he wants to continue his career, hopefully another team gives him a shot.

More MLB: Red Sox Promoting Forgotten Top Prospect After Hot Start

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News