Red Sox Promoting Forgotten Top Prospect After Hot Start

The Red Sox have some serious talent...

Patrick McAvoy

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox made a promotion decision on Friday.

Boston reportedly decided to promote former elite prospect Noah Song to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, according to Beyond The Monster's Andrew Parker.

"The Red Sox are moving pitcher Noah Song up to Portland, I’m told," Parker said. "Song threw a scoreless 1.1 IP for Greenville last night after throwing three scoreless outings for Salem prior."

Song was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by Boston. There was a time that he was the Red Sox's No. 2 pitching prospect and No. 6 overall prospect, but his pitching career was thrown for a loop. He was drafted out of the United States Naval Academy and had to put his pitching career on pause as he went to serve.

He pitched for the then Low-A Lowell Spinners in 2019 and didn't pitch professionally again until 2023. He was taken in the Rule-5 Draft the Philadelphia Phillies but was returned to Boston. Song also missed the 2024 season after Tommy John Surgery.

Song returned to the hill this year and has been good. He has appeared in five games with the FCL Red Sox, Class-A Salem Red Sox, and High-A Greenville Drive. Now, he's going to the Double-A Sea Dogs for the first time as he attempts to make a run to Boston. He's still 28 years old and it looks like he's starting to put it all together.

