Ex-Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Headed To IL For First Time Since Leaving Boston
Chris Sale's remarkable run of health with the Atlanta Braves has been halted for the moment.
Sale was traded to the Braves from the Boston Red Sox before the 2024 season, and since that time, he's made 44 starts and won his first Cy Young Award. He dealt with back spasms at the end of the regular season last year and was unavailable for the Braves' brief stay in October, but returned as if nothing happened to begin 2025.
Unfortunately, Sale exerted himself a little too hard at the end of his most recent brilliant outing, and it cost him dearly.
Sale dove for a ground ball off the bat of New York Mets star Juan Soto in the top of the ninth inning of his start on Wednesday, a 5-0 win for the Braves. He recorded one more out before he was pulled from the game by manager Brian Snitker, but it appears he did more damage than initially was known.
On Saturday, the Braves placed Sale on the 15-day injured list with a fractured left ribcage. The team announced the move via social media. Left-hander Austin Cox was recalled to take his place on the active roster.
MLB.com reporter Mark Bowman confirmed that Sale fractured his ribcage on the diving play in the ninth inning.
Sale had been on an absolute tear, making the injury all the more painful for the Braves and their fans. In eight starts since the start of May, he allowed six earned runs in 54 innings (1.00 ERA). That included a seven-inning, one-run gem in his return to Fenway Park against his former team.
Sadly, Red Sox fans are familiar with Sale's history of unavailability. He made only 31 starts in his final four seasons with the club (2020-2023). He had Tommy John surgery in 2020, then dealt with a rib stress fracture, a broken finger suffered on a comebacker, and shoulder inflammation.
The Braves had been playing better baseball of late, and after falling as many as 10 games below .500, they're now within six games of a Wild Card spot. It's also noteworthy that earlier this week, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos pledged not to trade Sale at the deadline, as he is under club control in 2026.
The Braves still appear to have "won the trade," but Sale's injury is a major blow that could have ramifications on the entire league in the playoff race.
