Ex-Red Sox All-Star Kenley Jansen Reportedly Has Found New Home
Former Boston Red Sox All-Star Kenley Jansen is on the move.
Jansen spent the last two seasons as Boston's closer. He landed a two-year deal with Boston and was everything the team could've hoped for. The four-time All-Star had a 3.44 ERA across 105 total appearances in Boston to go along with 56 saves.
The 37-year-old's time in Boston ended in a slightly odd way as he left the team early with just a few days left in the season. It always seemed unlikely throughout the offseason that Jansen would return to Boston. That isn't going to be the case as he's reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Angels, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Breaking: Kenley Jansen to the Angels," Heyman said.
The New York Post's Joel Sherman followed up Heyman's initial report and shared that Jansen will get paid $10 million in 2024.
Jansen is one of the best closers in Major League Baseball history and is 53 saves away from reaching 500 for his career. Although the Angels haven't been great in recent years, they have been aggressive this offseason and Jansen at least will have a chance to be the team's full-time closer.
Spring Training is kicking off across the league this week with pitchers and catchers starting to report to camps. The Angels' pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training on Wednesday so it seems like Jansen's deal was right at the buzzer.
