Red Sox Have Interest In Reunion With Beloved Ex-Boston Slugger

Will the Red Sox reunite with the veteran slugger?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox still could use another right-handed bat to help balance the lineup out after being very lefty-heavy last year.

Boston has been tied to Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado to this point but they aren't the only righties still available on the open market. Another guy Boston reportedly has shown an interest in is former Red Sox fan-favorite Justin Turner, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

"At the age of 40, Turner is a highly accomplished right-handed hitter (.821 career OPS) who competed in 19 postseason rounds with the Los Angeles Dodgers," Rosenthal said. "While no longer an everyday third baseman, he is experienced at that position and can also play first base or produce as a designated hitter.

"The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers have also expressed varying levels of interest in both Turner and Bregman. The Red Sox, though, have Triston Casas at first base, Rafael Devers at third base and Masataka Yoshida as their designated hitter. Meanwhile, the Tigers probably prefer to go with younger players — they’re moving Colt Keith to first base to make room for second baseman Gleyber Torres."

Turner spent the 2023 season with Boston and finished the year with 23 home runs, 31 doubles, and a career-high 96 RBIs. He quickly became a fan-favorite in Boston and made it known last offseason that he was open to returning but Boston went in a different direction. Could the Red Sox bring him back now?

