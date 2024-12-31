Ex-Red Sox All-Star Projected To Land 2-Year, $29 Million Deal
The free agent market has slowed down, but there are plenty of players who should make big contributions to teams in 2025.
Things have slowed down around the holidays but there are some very good players available, including some former members of the Boston Red Sox. One player who surely will land a solid deal at some point will be former Red Sox All-Star closer Kenley Jansen.
There doesn't seem to be any chance he will be back in Boston in 2025, but some contender looking for bullpen help will give him a chance. He was great for the Red Sox last year and had a 3.29 ERA across 54 appearances. Jansen had a 62-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 54 2/3 innings pitched and racked up 27 saves.
The free agent reliever market specifically has moved at a snail's pace this offseason. Boston has made a big move by Aroldis Chapman, but most of the top relievers still are available. Other hurlers like Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, and Jeff Hoffman still are available in free agency.
It's unclear when Jansen will sign, but he should cash in once he does so. He had a two-year, $32 million deal with the Red Sox and Spotrac currently is projecting him to land another two-year deal but this time worth roughly $29 million.
That seems like a pretty fair price. A contender looking for a dependable closer should be all over this deal. That really isn't much for an All-Star closer, especially when someone like Scott likely will get much more.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Reunite With $30 Million Ex-Boston Fan-Favorite