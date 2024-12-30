Red Sox Urged To Reunite With $30 Million Ex-Boston Fan-Favorite
The Boston Red Sox have some holes to fill over the next few months.
It's still December, so clearly, there still is a good chunk of time left before pitchers and catchers start to report to Spring training in February. While this is the case, the Red Sox have made a few big moves this offseason already and still have work to do.
After trading away Kyle Teel in the Garrett Crochet deal, Boston could use another catcher to pair with Connor Wong and FanSided's Katie Manganelli urged the team to go out and acquire former Boston fan-favorite Christian Vázquez.
"Vázquez slashed .262/.311/.389 with a .700 OPS during his tenure with the Red Sox, but he hasn't been the same player since leaving the team in 2022," Manganelli said. "He batted .221/.248/.327 over 93 games with the Twins last season, the fewest he's played in a year since 2018.
"Vázquez only has one season remaining on the three-year deal he signed with Minnesota before the 2023 season, during which he's owed $10 million. The Red Sox wouldn't have to commit to the veteran long-term, but they'd still add another righty bat and a more experienced catching option if Narváez can't cut it in the majors this year."
He has one year left on a three-year, $30 million deal. A deal like this could make some sense before Boston does have a need at catcher and there aren't many options out there right now. Maybe a trade for Vázquez could work.
More MLB: One Projected $174 Million Blockbuster Move For Red Sox To Consider