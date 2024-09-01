Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite 'Expected' To Enter Free Agency, Per Insider
It sounds like one former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite may end up hitting the open market this winter.
Former Red Sox All-Star fireballer Nathan Eovaldi spent four-plus seasons with Boston from 2018 through 2022. Eovaldi developed into a true star as a member of the Red Sox and that success has carried over since he joined the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2023 season.
Eovaldi will be an intriguing player to watch over the next few months. The 34-year-old can trigger a $20 million option for the 2025 season based on his innings count. But, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale predicted that he instead will opt to enter free agency.
"Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi needs to pitch just 16 more innings to trigger a vesting option for $20 million in 2025," Nightengale said. "Yet, the way he's pitching, he's expected to hit the free agent market. He was marvelous for the Rangers, who have gone 29-20 in his starts the past two regular seasons, and 6-0 in the postseason."
If he does end up becoming available this winter, he should be toward the top of Boston's wish list. The Red Sox need another top-of-the-rotation starter and Eovaldi certainly fits that description. He has a 3.60 ERA in 24 starts this season and is a big-game pitcher who has had plenty of success in the postseason.
He became a beloved figure in Boston and the Red Sox should consider bringing him back to town this winter.
