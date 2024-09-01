Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite 'Expected' To Enter Free Agency, Per Insider

Will the Red Sox consider a reunion with the fireballer?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It sounds like one former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite may end up hitting the open market this winter.

Former Red Sox All-Star fireballer Nathan Eovaldi spent four-plus seasons with Boston from 2018 through 2022. Eovaldi developed into a true star as a member of the Red Sox and that success has carried over since he joined the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2023 season.

Eovaldi will be an intriguing player to watch over the next few months. The 34-year-old can trigger a $20 million option for the 2025 season based on his innings count. But, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale predicted that he instead will opt to enter free agency.

"Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi needs to pitch just 16 more innings to trigger a vesting option for $20 million in 2025," Nightengale said. "Yet, the way he's pitching, he's expected to hit the free agent market. He was marvelous for the Rangers, who have gone 29-20 in his starts the past two regular seasons, and 6-0 in the postseason."

If he does end up becoming available this winter, he should be toward the top of Boston's wish list. The Red Sox need another top-of-the-rotation starter and Eovaldi certainly fits that description. He has a 3.60 ERA in 24 starts this season and is a big-game pitcher who has had plenty of success in the postseason.

He became a beloved figure in Boston and the Red Sox should consider bringing him back to town this winter.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Getting Opportunity With Mets, Per Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News