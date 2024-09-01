Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Getting Opportunity With Mets, Per Insider
It sounds like one former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite is getting another opportunity at the big league level.
Former Red Sox utility man Pablo Reyes has spent time in the New York Mets' farm system this season but reportedly will be getting called up on Sunday, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
"Hear the Mets plan to call up utilityman Pablo Reyes from AAA when rosters expand Sunday," Sherman said.
Reyes is a six-year big league veteran who has spent time at the big league level with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, and Red Sox. He now will get a chance with the Mets after impressing in the minor leagues.
The veteran utility man appeared in 58 games with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets and slashed .283/.361/.478 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs. It's not too surprising that the Mets are giving him another opportunity because he has shined from the plate and can play all over the field.
Reyes appeared in 21 games with Boston this season and saw time at first base, second base, shortstop, and third base. He even pitched in a game.
He had the best season of his career in 2023 and slashed .287/.339/.377 with two home runs and 20 RBIs at the big league level with Boston in 64 games played. It's unclear exactly what his role will be with the Mets but he likely will be a depth piece who fills in anywhere as needed. Hopefully, he's able to impress in this stint with New York.
