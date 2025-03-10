Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Gives Answer To Possible Retirement
One former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite currently isn't with a team and addressed whether or not he is retired.
Former Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. joined Joe Castiglione and Rob Bradford in the broadcast booth for Boston Spring Training action addressed possible retirement in a video shared on social media by Bradford.
"It set in for me," Bradley said. "The wife and kids still want me to go. Physically, I definitely could. Mentally, I'm not sure I'm there, but it's been fun. I've been appreciative for everything I've went through and the moments that I've had. I've had great teammates, great coaches, great staffs, Upper management has always been phenomenal. There was never a place that I didn't play where I didn't feel like it was top notch. So, I've been fortunate to play with some really good teams."
Bradford noted that Bradley hasn't officially filed retirement paperwork to Major League Baseball, but his comments at least sound like he's hanging up his cleats.
Bradley was selected in the first round of the 2011 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and quickly shot up through the team's farm system, He made his big league debut in 2013. Bradley spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Red Sox and was an All-Star and was a part of two World Series-winning squads in 2013 and 2018.
He had a second stint with the Red Sox in 2022 and also spent some time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Kansas City Royals throughout his 11-year big league career.
If his baseball career is actually over, it certainly was a great one.
