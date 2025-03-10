Could Red Sox Reunite With Slugger After Latest Report?
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of star power with the organization right now and should be one of, if not the best team in the American League in 2025.
While this is the case, it has been reported that the Red Sox may be on the lookout for another right-handed outfielder to add more depth, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"It’s not a major or critical need for now, but according to an industry source, the Red Sox have let other teams know that they’re in the market for additional outfield depth — especially the right-handed-hitting variety," McAdam said. "Healthy, the Red Sox would field an outfield, from left to right, of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu with Rob Refsnyder in reserve as the fourth outfielder.
"But Abreu has been slowed since the start of camp by a GI virus that has left him weakened and not yet cleared to swing, it’s difficult to imagine him being available for Opening Day on March 27."
The Red Sox haven't been at full strength in the outfield in Spring Training. This has given Trayce Thompson a big opportunity and he's made the most out of it. It certainly seems like he could be an option for the club at the big-league level to at least kick off the 2025 season.
If the Red Sox want to add another depth option, it could make sense to consider an old friend. Adam Duvall remains available after a tough 2024 season with the Atlanta Braves. He had 11 home runs and 30 RBIs across 104 games played. In 2023, he had 21 home runs and 58 RBIs in 92 games played with Boston. He's a guy who can play all over the outfield and has ties to Boston. If the Red Sox want to bring in a right-handed outfielder, there may not be a better option right now barring a trade.
