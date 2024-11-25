Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Hoping To Continue Big League Career

Inside The Red Sox

Jul 7, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, United States; A general view of empty seats at Fenway Park during the Boston Red Sox Summer Camp. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
One former member of the Boston Red Sox is hoping to keep his career going.

Veteran pitcher Rich Hill is a 20-year big league veteran and will be 45 years old by the time the 2025 Major League Baseball season gets here. While this is the case, it doesn't sound like he's ready to hang his cleats up and he wants to pitch one more year, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

"Rich Hill, 44, said to me this week that he wants to pitch in 2025," Morosi said. "Based on how he pitched tonight -- (four) impressive, scoreless innings against the No. 1 team in the (World Baseball Softball Confederation) rankings -- he will have that chance in (Major League Baseball)."

He has been pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12. Hill certainly knows a thing or two about Boston and has had four different stints at the big league level with the team throughout his long career, including four appearances in 2024.

If he were to land another opportunity for the 2025 season, it surely would be affordable at this stage of his career. It wouldn't be too shocking to see a club take a chance on him as a reliever to help fill some innings, at least early on.

Boston already has brought him back multiple times, could it do it again? The Red Sox will be looking to bolster the bullpen although a move would be somewhat surprising after cutting ties in 2024.

