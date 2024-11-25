Red Sox Predicted To Make Major Splash, Sign Projected $131M All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have the means to get a big move done this winter.
Free agency will surely pick up soon, and the Red Sox firmly are involved. There has been plenty of chatter about the club and it seems like Boston may actually make a big move this winter. The Red Sox have made it known that they are willing to open the checkbook this winter and it wouldn't be a shock to see the club land a frontline starting pitcher.
The best available in free agency are Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell. Any of the trio would be a great addition to Boston and Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston predicted that the Red Sox will end up with Snell.
"The Red Sox had the seventh-best team ERA among starting pitchers in 2024 at .381, so there is an argument to be made that the team doesn't need a high-priced starter as much as it needs an upgrade at other positions," Beaston said. "With the AL East featuring electric offenses in New York and Baltimore, and Toronto and Tampa expected to get better in the offseason, it makes sense that Boston would want to bolster its rotation to combat them.
"Snell and his 3.12 ERA, 145 strikeouts, and 1.05 WHIP would be a nice fit in Beantown and the two-time Cy Young winner would have an opportunity to show off against some of the most dangerous bats in the American League. Prediction: Of the aforementioned pitchers, Boston signs Snell."
He is projected to get a five-year, $131 million deal this winter by Spotrac. If Boston wants to add a top-tier arm, he certainly could be it.
