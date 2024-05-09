Red Sox Top Prospect To Have Season-Ending Surgery After Scorching Start
The Boston Red Sox have been littered with injuries at the big-league level, testing their minor-league depth right out of the gate.
Thus far, manager Alex Cora has been able to steady the ship with a 19-18 record, good for third place in the American League East.
Unfortunately, the injury bug is starting to work its way down the farm system and recently bit one of the organization's brightest young stars.
"Johanfran Garcia, a power-hitting 19-year-old catcher who was off to a spectacular start with Single-A Salem, was carted off the field last week with a right knee injury incurred when he came to a quick stop while running the bases," The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported Thursday.
"An MRI revealed what farm director Brian Abraham deemed a 'significant' knee injury that will require surgery and prevent Garcia from playing again this season."
Garcia was off to an insane start, hitting .385 with seven extra-base hits including a pair of home runs, five RBIs and a 1.063 OPS in 14 games for the Salem Red Sox.
The teenage phenom hit .274 with 21 extra-base hits including six home runs, 37 RBIs and a .814 OPS in 57 games between the Florida Complex League and Salem last season -- his first as a pro.
Garcia was ranked as the No. 13 Red Sox prospect according to Baseball America and would have had a chance to vault himself into the elite prospect conversation with a strong 2024 campaign. He's in line to potentially lead a new wave of young talent right as Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel graduate out of their prospect status at some point in 2025.
Until then, Garcia will heal, rehab and focus on getting back onto the field for what could become a breakout campaign in 2025.
