Ex-Red Sox Slugger, Two-Time All-Star Called Possible Reunion Candidate
Could there be a reunion coming in the near future for the Boston Red Sox?
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline somehow is right around the corner and clubs now only have two more weeks to get their affairs in order. Boston is a team that looks like sure buyers as it has been one of the best teams in baseball over the last six weeks and would be in the playoffs if the season were to end today.
Much already has been speculated about what the Red Sox possibly could look for at the trade deadline and it seems like a starting pitcher and right-handed bat are the most likely fits.
There will be plenty of options out there and the Boston Globe's Chad Finn mentioned former fan-favorite and current Toronto Blue Jays veteran Justin Turner as an option.
"Perhaps (Craig Breslow) should follow suit, turn to Toronto, and inquire about a certain familiar player with a similar hitting profile to (Steve Pearce): How about bringing back Justin Turner? Turner was one of a smattering of bright spots for last season’s Sox, hitting 23 home runs with an .800 OPS, while bonding with Boston fans as if Fenway was the only place he’d ever wanted to play," Finn said. "
"Unlike (Nathan Eovaldi), he should come cheap. Turner has just a .680 OPS in his age 39 season, with a meager five home runs in 310 plate appearances. But he does have a .812 OPS in 68 plate appearances against lefties, just slightly below his career .825 OPS against lefties. And the Green Monster is Turner’s old friend — he has a career .822 OPS against all pitchers at Fenway, with 13 homers and 18 doubles in 81 games. And did I mention he’d come cheap?"
While this doesn't mean a deal is coming, it is a great idea. Turner was awesome in Boston last year and wanted to return but the club went in a different direction. The Red Sox still need a right-handed bat and losing Trevor Story only made that even more important. It may be time to give the Blue Jays a call.
