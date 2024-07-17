Reunion With Fan-Favorite Flamethrower Called Perfect Option For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are one frontline starter away from being considered legitimate contenders in the American League.
The trade deadline now is under two weeks away and the Red Sox are about to get a whole lot better. Even if they are unable to get any trades down, Boston will get Triston Casas and Liam Hendriks back on the field soon from injuries.
Boston could take another step forward by adding a starter and one player who was floated as a perfect fit for the Red Sox is former fan-favorite Nathan Eovaldi by the Boston Globe's Chad Finn.
"The Rangers are four games below .500 at the break (46-50) and have just a 9.9 percent chance of making the playoffs, per Baseball Reference," Finn said. "If the Rangers decide to move him, the Red Sox would hardly be alone as a potential suitor. Boston’s triumvirate of elite prospects — Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel, and Roman Anthony — obviously would be conversation-enders.
"But bringing back Eovaldi — a terrific teammate who not only thrived in this market but blossomed into the best version of himself as a pitcher — would be worth the cost of a genuine prospect on the lower end of the top 10 … if not two. Someone just like Eovaldi is the Red Sox’s biggest need. So why not just get him?"
Eovaldi was beloved in Boston over his four-plus season stint with the club. He helped lead Boston to the 2018 World Series and earned his first All-Star nod with the club in 2021. A reunion could be just what the Red Sox need as they look to get back to the playoffs this year.
More MLB: Here Are Red Sox's Two Biggest Roster Needs With Trade Deadline Looming