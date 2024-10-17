Ex-Red Sox Star Predicted To Opt Out Of Deal Making Reunion Possible
Should the Boston Red Sox look into a possible reunion this winter?
A move could end up making a lot of sense, depending on the price, of course.
The Red Sox have said all of the right things so far this offseason. Ever since the Red Sox were knocked out of contention for a playoff spot, they have made it known that they think this offseason will be an important one.
Boston has been building its young core over the last few years, and it has made it known that this may be the time to add more reinforcements in free agency or the trade market. The Red Sox have plenty of money to spend and aren't far away from earning a playoff spot.
A few key additions this winter could put them right over the top. There will be top pitchers available like Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes, but the Red Sox don't necessarily need to splurge that much if they want to add another hurler to help at the top of the rotation.
Boston does need another frontline starter, and an old friend could be available. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly put together a list of players with options in their contracts and made predictions about what they will do. He predicted that Eovaldi will turn down his $20 million option for 2025 with the Texas Rangers and become a free agent.
"Option: Eovaldi can exercise a $20 million option for 2025," Kelly said. "Prediction: Eovaldi declines $20 million option for 2025.
"After topping 300 total innings between 2023 and 2024, Nathan Eovaldi has a $20 million player option for 2025. Whether he gets more than that on the open market for the 2025 season, it makes sense for the veteran righty to opt-out."
Eovaldi spent the last two seasons with the Rangers and shined. He logged a 3.72 ERA overall across 54 starts and helped lead Texas to the World Series in 2023. Eovaldi is currently projected to get roughly $55 million over two years by Spotrac.
The flamethrower would give Boston another frontline starter while also giving the team financial flexibility to spend elsewhere -- like a right-handed slugger. He should be near the top of Boston's wish list if he does actually opt out.
