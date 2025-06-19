Ex-Red Sox Superstar Gets Bold Declaration From Braves GM On Trade Deadline Fate
Chris Sale's dominance with the Atlanta Braves has become the most bittersweet story of the last two years for fans of the Boston Red Sox.
Sale was traded from the Red Sox to the Braves in December of 2023 for infielder Vaughn Grissom, who is stuck in Triple-A with no path to playing time in Boston. Then, Sale went on to win his first career Cy Young Award in 2024 after five straight injury-plagued seasons with the Red Sox.
Though Sale has been excellent once again this season, the Braves have been a shocker. Even with back-to-back wins over the rival New York Mets, they're 33-39, putting them 5 1/2 games out of a potential playoff spot.
However, Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos is pledging not to sell. And that includes Sale, who has a club option that gives the Braves team control through the end of the 2026 season.
Anthopoulos vehemently denied the notion of trading Sale during an appearance on 680 The Fan on Wednesday.
“It’s completely ridiculous to me. We are not selling, especially someone that has club control beyond the current year,” Anthopoulos said. “Will not happen. I never make definitive statements unless I’m going to stick to them. Once you make definitive statements and then go back on them, you’re a liar and you’re done. Will. Not. Happen. Bold, italicize it, caps.
“We’re built to win. Our expectations are to win. Our expectations are to go for it the entire time.”
Following Anthopooulos' comments, Sale came one out away from a complete-game shutout on Wednesday night to notch his fifth win of the season. He now owns a 2.54 ERA with 114 strikteouts in 89 1/3 innings.
In eight starts since the beginning of May, Sale now has a 1.00 ERA.
Not only will the superstar remain in Atlanta past the deadline, but current Red Sox lefty Garrett Crochet, whose career mirrors Sale's in the early going, will see him there for the All-Star Game in July.
