Ex-Yankees Backstop Has Extra Motivation For First Playoff Action With Red Sox
If one thing has become abundantly clear about Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez, it's that the New York Yankees' front office simply didn't know how good he could be.
Narváez spent almost nine seasons in the Yankees' farm system and appeared in all of six major league games before he was traded to the Red Sox in December. He arrived on the same day as the Garrett Crochet trade, so it's fitting that he'll be behind the plate on Tuesday night when Crochet takes the mound at Yankee Stadium.
The playoff matchup between the Yankees and Red Sox has plenty of dramatic subplots, but Narváez returning to try and take down his former team should not be lost among them.
Narváez on finally getting to play in the postseason
Last season, Narváez was on the Yankees' taxi squad during the playoffs, meaning he could watch, but not participate, as the team progressed to the World Series and embarrassed itself against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“My feet were itching,” Narváez said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I wanted to play. But everything that’s happened, it’s been for a reason. Even when I wasn't playing, I think it prepared me this year to be in this position right now.”
This season, Narváez took the bull by the horns. After seizing the starting catcher job from Connor Wong, he put up a league-average 100 OPS+ (which most teams would gladly take from their catcher) while ranking in the top five of virtually every defensive category at the position.
Now, the 26-year-old's roundabout journey to big-league success has led up to a meeting with the Yankees -- who he already has a walk-off hit against earlier this season at Fenway Park.
“I feel so proud of that,” Narváez said, per Browne. “It was a lot of work in the offseason. But having this opportunity to be back in the postseason with Boston, and starting the postseason here in New York, it’s crazy how baseball works.”
Can Narváez sting the Bronx Bombers again? If so, the Red Sox will partially have New York to thank for not only developing him, but giving him lots of added motivation.
