Ex-Yankees Backstop Has Extra Motivation For First Playoff Action With Red Sox

Can Carlos Narváez crush the Yankees again?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) celebrates in the dugout with team mates after hitting a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) celebrates in the dugout with team mates after hitting a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
If one thing has become abundantly clear about Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez, it's that the New York Yankees' front office simply didn't know how good he could be.

Narváez spent almost nine seasons in the Yankees' farm system and appeared in all of six major league games before he was traded to the Red Sox in December. He arrived on the same day as the Garrett Crochet trade, so it's fitting that he'll be behind the plate on Tuesday night when Crochet takes the mound at Yankee Stadium.

The playoff matchup between the Yankees and Red Sox has plenty of dramatic subplots, but Narváez returning to try and take down his former team should not be lost among them.

Narváez on finally getting to play in the postseason

Sep 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) hits an RBI double during the third inning against the Athletics at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Last season, Narváez was on the Yankees' taxi squad during the playoffs, meaning he could watch, but not participate, as the team progressed to the World Series and embarrassed itself against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“My feet were itching,” Narváez said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I wanted to play. But everything that’s happened, it’s been for a reason. Even when I wasn't playing, I think it prepared me this year to be in this position right now.”

This season, Narváez took the bull by the horns. After seizing the starting catcher job from Connor Wong, he put up a league-average 100 OPS+ (which most teams would gladly take from their catcher) while ranking in the top five of virtually every defensive category at the position.

Now, the 26-year-old's roundabout journey to big-league success has led up to a meeting with the Yankees -- who he already has a walk-off hit against earlier this season at Fenway Park.

“I feel so proud of that,” Narváez said, per Browne. “It was a lot of work in the offseason. But having this opportunity to be back in the postseason with Boston, and starting the postseason here in New York, it’s crazy how baseball works.”

Can Narváez sting the Bronx Bombers again? If so, the Red Sox will partially have New York to thank for not only developing him, but giving him lots of added motivation.

Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

