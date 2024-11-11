Ex-Yankees Projected $55M Star Could Fit With Red Sox In One Scenario
The Boston Red Sox certainly have a lot of work to do this winter.
Boston is going to make plenty of changes. The Red Sox already have been in plenty of rumors involving both free agents and trade candidates. It's clear that there are plenty of moves coming for Boston with the starting rotation likely being addressed.
As things stand now, the Red Sox will enter the 2025 season with Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito on the staff. Boston needs to add at least one more hurler for the top of the rotation. This could be done in many ways with free agents like Max Fried mentioned as well as trade options like Garrett Crochet.
Some have wondered if the Red Sox could trade from its stash of hurlers now in order to land someone else. Crawford has been loosely mentioned as someone who could be moved, although that is just speculation.
If the Red Sox were to trade Crawford or another starter, it could make sense to bring two hurlers into the mix. Boston needs a lefty, but if a move is made, they also could look to bring in another hurler. If this were to happen, former New York Yankees and New York Mets star Luis Severino could make sense.
Boston was linked to Severino last offseason before he landed with the Mets. He ended up logging a 3.91 ERA across 31 starts. That type of production would be great for Boston and he's projected to get a four-year, $55 million deal.
If the Red Sox do make a trade involving a starter, they should then turn their focus to bringing Severino to town.
