Former All-Star Makes Surprise Decision To Remain With Red Sox After Spring Demotion
The end of Major League Baseball spring training is a long series of snap decisions.
When a veteran player on a minor-league deal is told at the end of camp he didn't make the team, they can often choose whether or not to return to free agency or accept an assignment to Triple-A. Fortunately for the Boston Red Sox, one former All-Star chose the latter.
On Sunday, when 35-year-old left-handed pitcher Matt Moore was informed he wouldn't make the Opening Day roster, he declined his opt-out and accepted a spot with Triple-A Worcester to begin the 2025 season. WEEI's Rob Bradford was the first to report the news.
It's been a long and winding journey for Moore to get to Boston, as the former Tampa Bay Rays starter has moved from team to team rapidly throughout the past decade. He became a full-time reliever in 2022 and has had mixed results in that role, the only role the Red Sox were seriously considering him for.
Last season, Moore pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and surrendered a 5.03 ERA in 48 1/3 innings. That, coupled with the fact that he signed with the Red Sox on Feb. 20, gave him slightly long odds to make the roster.
Moore didn't get a ton of work in spring training games, though he fared well when he did, posting four scoreless innings. The Red Sox saw far more of him behind the scenes, and what they saw clearly wasn't enough to entrust him with a spot in the big-league bullpen... at least not yet.
A 13-year veteran who has pitched for eight previous big-league teams, Moore knows as well as anyone that any organization will experience heavy bullpen turnover throughout the season. He's still willing to try and prove he's worthy of a spot, and the Red Sox will be glad to find out.
More MLB: Red Sox's Blockbuster Trade Acquisition Predicted To Win 1st Major Award In 2025