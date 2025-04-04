Former Red Sox $49.5 Million Outfielder Called 'Great Fit' With New Team
Right-handed power at the plate is something the Boston Red Sox lineup has been starved for over the past couple of years.
It’s a huge reason why many Red Sox fans were sad to see righty slugger Tyler O’Neill sign with the Baltimore Orioles back in December.
Luckily for Boston, they’ve got some notable righty bats back in the fray in 2025, even without O’Neill. Alex Bregman has joined the team, Trevor Story is healthy again, and rookie Kristian Campbell is off to an absurd start to the season, looking like prime Derek Jeter on steroids whenever he steps into the batter’s box.
O’Neill will still be missed now and again, though, especially if he continues what has been a torrid start of his own to 2025.
On Thursday, MLB.com’s Jake Rill wrote about O’Neill’s early production for the Orioles.
“Tyler O’Neill is a great fit in the lineup,” Rill wrote.
“The O’s signed O’Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million deal because of his right-handed power and offensive potential.”
“So far, the 29-year-old corner outfielder has shown exactly why he’s a tremendous fit in this team’s lineup. O’Neill extended his AL/NL record Opening Day home run streak to six during a 3-for-3 performance last Thursday in Toronto, where he reached base in all five of his plate appearances in his Baltimore debut. He also went 4-for-4 in the Orioles’ home opener vs. the Red Sox on Monday. It’s been quite a first impression.”
O’Neill also happens to be an elite fielder. He has two Gold Gloves in his trophy case (2020, 2021).
