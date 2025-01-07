Former Red Sox Fan Favorite Gets $1.25 Million Second Chance With White Sox
The Boston Red Sox have been saying some goodbyes this week, and on Tuesday, they officially let a former starter on the 2021 playoff team walk.
First baseman/utility man Bobby Dalbec once looked to have the inside track on a long-term starting gig with the Red Sox, after posting a 25-homer season as a rookie. But those days have long since passed, and after Boston ran out of opportunities to keep him in the organization, he landed elsewhere.
Dalbec was designated for assignment in September, and though he cleared waivers and returned to Triple-A Worcester to finish out the season, it was safe to assume he wouldn't be back in 2025. Now, he's getting a shot with a much, much worse team.
On Tuesday, Dalbec signed a minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox with an invite to Spring Training. The deal will pay him $1.25 million if he makes the big-league roster.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive was the first to report the terms of the signing.
"Bobby Dalbec to the White Sox on a minor league deal. Don’t cry because it’s over, folks," Cotillo posted on X.
"Cry because it happened," quipped the top reply from user Red Sox Stats.
Dalbec posted a .133/.217/.193 slash line in 37 games with Boston this past season. It marked the continuation of a downward trend for the 29-year-old, both in terms of production and opportunity at the big-league level.
The White Sox were the worst team in modern Major League Baseball history in 2024, and though they have a regular starting first baseman in Andrew Vaughn, they don't have many other hitters with 20-plus homers in a major league season before.
If Dalbec shows well in Spring Training and proves he's made progress on eliminating his ugly strikeout problem, perhaps he will get a shot at facing the Red Sox when the White Sox come to town next season.
