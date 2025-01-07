Projected Red Sox Blockbuster Would Swap Triston Casas For $2 Million Twins Star
The Boston Red Sox still appear to be very much engaged in the Triston Casas trade market.
Casas, the soon-to-be 25-year-old first baseman, has the power and plate discipline skills to be an elite hitter in Major League Baseball for years to come. He hasn't fully clicked yet for a full season, and injuries have slowed him down, but he still owns an excellent 125 career OPS+ in 243 games.
One might rightly ask themselves why a player like that is available for trade when he has four years of team control remaining, and the answer is somewhat convoluted. Because the Red Sox have a surplus of left-handed bats, the thought is that Casas could bring back the best assets in a trade while still being relatively expendable.
If the Red Sox do trade Casas, then, it's imperative that they nail the return. What might a prospective package look like?
In a recent YouTube video predicting offseason trades, content creator Robbie Hyde proposed that the Red Sox could ship Casas to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for fireballing closer Jhoan Duran and right-handed pitcher Charlee Soto, the Twins' number-eight prospect (MLB.com).
"Maybe the Minnesota Twins, if they end up moving Carlos Correa," Hyde said. "You've got José Miranda, you can move him over to third base. You've got Brooks Lee, you can put him at shortstop. And Triston Casas could be their first baseman."
Duran, 27, has some of the most electric stuff in the game, and he's posted a 2.59 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings during his three-year career. However, there's only so much value a closer can bring, as Duran pitches in about a third of the Twins' games every season.
Soto, meanwhile, is only 19, but he's struggled in the minors so far, posting a 5.23 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 74 2/3 innings during his professional debut season.
All in all, it would be a huge risk to give up Casas for Hyde's proposed package, even if things like projected value line up. The ceiling Casas has displayed could make the Red Sox truly regret losing faith in him.
More MLB: Red Sox Unexpectedly 'Showing Interest' In Projected $130 Million Superstar